Companies / Transport & Tourism

SA Express's R2.4bn fuel con

Music promoter got state airline 'dodgy deal' worth R67-million a month

27 May 2018 - 08:38 Mzilikazi wa Afrika
SA Express. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/GETTY IMAGES/BRIAN BAHR
SA Express. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/GETTY IMAGES/BRIAN BAHR

A little-known music promoter was awarded a R2.4-billion, three-year deal to supply 
SA Express with fuel - at a cool R67-million a month - despite the troubled airline already having a contract to receive jet fuel from SAA.

The Sunday Times can today reveal that two SA Express executives, Sam Vilakazi and Merriam Mochoele, allegedly engineered the deal with EML Energy, owned by Pretoria music promoter Eldridge Motlhake, without any tender process or the knowledge of the airline's board and management.

EML Energy's Eldridge Motlhake. Picture: ELDRIDGE MOTLHAKE VIA FACEBOOK
EML Energy's Eldridge Motlhake. Picture: ELDRIDGE MOTLHAKE VIA FACEBOOK

SA Express did not receive one drop of fuel for the R2.4-billion deal.

"I can't comment due to contractual obligations," Motlhake said last night. Neither Vilakazi nor Mochoele could be reached for comment.

The Sunday Times has seen the contract, which is now the subject of an investigation.

Little is known about Motlhake, who has a habit of posting pictures of himself with South Africa's rich and powerful on Facebook.

