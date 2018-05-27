SA Express's R2.4bn fuel con
Music promoter got state airline 'dodgy deal' worth R67-million a month
A little-known music promoter was awarded a R2.4-billion, three-year deal to supply
SA Express with fuel - at a cool R67-million a month - despite the troubled airline already having a contract to receive jet fuel from SAA.
The Sunday Times can today reveal that two SA Express executives, Sam Vilakazi and Merriam Mochoele, allegedly engineered the deal with EML Energy, owned by Pretoria music promoter Eldridge Motlhake, without any tender process or the knowledge of the airline's board and management.
SA Express did not receive one drop of fuel for the R2.4-billion deal.
"I can't comment due to contractual obligations," Motlhake said last night. Neither Vilakazi nor Mochoele could be reached for comment.
The Sunday Times has seen the contract, which is now the subject of an investigation.
Little is known about Motlhake, who has a habit of posting pictures of himself with South Africa's rich and powerful on Facebook.
If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: SA Express's R2.4bn fuel con
If you would like to subscribe to Sunday Times to read the full story, please click here
Please sign in or register to comment.