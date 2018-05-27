SA Express did not receive one drop of fuel for the R2.4-billion deal.

"I can't comment due to contractual obligations," Motlhake said last night. Neither Vilakazi nor Mochoele could be reached for comment.

The Sunday Times has seen the contract, which is now the subject of an investigation.

Little is known about Motlhake, who has a habit of posting pictures of himself with South Africa's rich and powerful on Facebook.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: SA Express's R2.4bn fuel con

If you would like to subscribe to Sunday Times to read the full story, please click here