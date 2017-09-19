Companies / Transport & Tourism

TRANSPORT

Uber faces stiff fee hike by London

19 September 2017 - 06:56 Costas Pitas
A model holds up a phone showing the Uber app, in London. Picture: REUTERS
A model holds up a phone showing the Uber app, in London. Picture: REUTERS

London — Uber faces a big jump in the fee it pays to operate in London to £2.9m if the ride-hailing company is granted a new licence by the city’s transport authority.

Transport for London (TfL) said on Monday that companies with more than 10,000 vehicles would pay £2.9m for a licence under a multi-tiered system coming into force this week.

In 2012, Uber paid less than £3,000 for a five-year licence to operate in London, which was extended in May by four months partly because TfL needed to finalise its new fees system.

Uber has about 40,000 drivers in London. A decision on Uber’s licence is due by the end of September. TfL’s general manager of taxi and private hire, Helen Chapman, said: "There has been a huge growth in the industry in recent years and it is only fair that the licence fee reflects the costs of regulation and enforcement.

"The changes to fees will help us fund additional compliance officers who do a crucial job cracking down on illegal and dangerous activity," she said.

Alphabet could invest $1bn in Uber rival Lyft

The money, if a deal is agreed, could come from Google or from private equity arm CapitalG
Companies
4 days ago

Uber declined to comment on the licence fees on Monday.

The number of private-hire drivers in London has almost doubled to more than 116,000 from 65,000 in 2013-14, prompting TfL’s decision to introduce higher fees for the bigger operators.

Uber has faced protests from drivers of London’s traditional black cabs and criticism over working conditions.

Several British parliamentarians wrote a letter last week calling for Uber’s licence not to be renewed, accusing it of not being a "fit and proper operator" and criticising its record on safety and working rights.

The GMB union handed a petition with 100,000 signatures to TfL on Monday, calling on Uber to improve workers’ rights or "get out of London".

An Uber spokesman said the company was taking steps to improve security for its drivers and they were paid more than the minimum wage, apart from enjoying the flexibility offered by the app.

Reuters

Frances Frei, the professor dismantling a rotten culture at Uber

Travis Kalanick hired the Harvard academic to rectify some of Silicon Valley’s worst excesses, writes Leslie Hook
Companies
3 days ago

Uber operators and metered taxi drivers heading for court

Amid escalating violence and intimidation, both parties lay charges against the other in Pretoria
National
5 days ago

More trouble: Uber Technologies faces ‘spy’ probe

The company is alleged to have targeted drivers from a rival to try get them to switch allegiance
Companies
8 days ago

Metro police threat hangs over Uber as rivals rush in to tap UK

The arrival of Taxify signals the start of a potentially bitter battle among global rivals in Uber's largest European market
Business
9 days ago

Police monitor Sandton central after violence between Uber and meter taxi drivers

Two Uber vehicles and a meter taxi vehicle were torched on Thursday night, and police are investigating
National
10 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
How Discovery’s initiatives are paying off
Companies
2.
No respite for KPMG as Pravin Gordhan weighs ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Steinhoff International denies wrongdoing in ...
Companies
4.
Standard Bank in row with regulator over evidence ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Impala Platinum puts a number on first round of ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Frances Frei, the professor dismantling a rotten culture at Uber
Companies

Alphabet could invest $1bn in Uber rival Lyft
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Uber operators and metered taxi drivers heading for court
National

More trouble: Uber Technologies faces ‘spy’ probe
Companies

Metro police threat hangs over Uber as rivals rush in to tap UK
Business

Shots fired between Uber and metered taxis in Sandton
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.