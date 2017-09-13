National

Uber operators and metered taxi drivers heading for court

13 September 2017 - 15:09 Bafana Nzimande
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/BEELD/DEAAN VIVIER
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/BEELD/DEAAN VIVIER

The ongoing rivalry between Johannesburg metered taxi drivers and Uber operators appears set for court.

Both parties laid criminal charges against the other at the Pretoria Central Police Station following another clash that resulted in one Uber vehicle being damaged near the Hatfield Gautrain station on Tuesday night.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Kay Makhubela said a group of Uber operators had opened a case of attempted murder and malicious damage to property, while the metered taxi drivers laid a case of intimidation.

"The cases were opened last night. Nobody has been arrested. Police will continue to maintain a strong presence in several hot-spots to ensure we don’t have a repeat of what happened near the Hatfield station‚" said Makhubela.

Last night’s incident comes a few days after three cars were torched in Sandton. Several drivers from both sides were injured as they fought over who should provide transport services. The incident has sparked increased police visibility in the affected areas.

A government delegation led by Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi and Gauteng community safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane visited the Sandton area on Monday to meet with both operators and to calm the situation. Speaking during his walkabout‚ Maswanganyi urged operators to resolve their differences through peaceful processes and warned that the government would not tolerate unlawful behaviour.

More trouble: Uber Technologies faces ‘spy’ probe

The company is alleged to have targeted drivers from a rival to try get them to switch allegiance
Companies
2 days ago

FBI investigates if Uber used software to interfere with rival Lyft

The WSJ reports that Uber created fake Lyft customer accounts to seek rides, allowing it to track nearby Lyft drivers and journey prices
Companies
4 days ago

Police monitor Sandton central after violence between Uber and meter taxi drivers

Two Uber vehicles and a meter taxi vehicle were torched on Thursday night, and police are investigating
National
5 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Manyi defamation case goes ahead after judge ...
National
2.
Treasury’s 2017 growth projection still at risk, ...
National
3.
Uber operators and metered taxi drivers heading ...
National
4.
SABC needs R3bn from government
National / Media

Related Articles

More trouble: Uber Technologies faces ‘spy’ probe
Companies

Shots fired between Uber and metered taxis in Sandton
National

Uber condemns Sandton taxi violence
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.