More trouble: Uber Technologies faces ‘spy’ probe

New York — Uber Technologies is under investigation by federal authorities in New York for its alleged use of a spyware program designed to undermine competition for its digital ride-hailing service, according to people familiar with the matter.

The executive charged with making sure Uber follows the law, global head of compliance Joseph Spiegler, resigned last week after a year-and-a-half on the job, according to two people familiar with the matter.

While Spiegler reported to the company’s top lawyer, Uber is searching for a replacement who would report directly to new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, one of the people said. The ride-hailing company faces three major US legal probes.

Federal prosecutors and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents in Manhattan have been investigating a program nicknamed "Hell" at Uber that allegedly allowed the company to spy on drivers from the competing service Lyft, according to the people.

The program was said to identify drivers who worked for both companies and targeted them with cash incentives to shift their allegiance to Uber. The program was allegedly used from 2014 to 2016.