More trouble: Uber Technologies faces ‘spy’ probe

The company is alleged to have targeted drivers from a rival to try get them to switch allegiance

11 September 2017 - 06:13 Christian Berthelsen and Eric Newcomer
A man outside Uber offices in New York. The FBI is investigating the company’s use of a spyware program. Picture: REUTERS
New York — Uber Technologies is under investigation by federal authorities in New York for its alleged use of a spyware program designed to undermine competition for its digital ride-hailing service, according to people familiar with the matter.

The executive charged with making sure Uber follows the law, global head of compliance Joseph Spiegler, resigned last week after a year-and-a-half on the job, according to two people familiar with the matter.

While Spiegler reported to the company’s top lawyer, Uber is searching for a replacement who would report directly to new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, one of the people said. The ride-hailing company faces three major US legal probes.

Federal prosecutors and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents in Manhattan have been investigating a program nicknamed "Hell" at Uber that allegedly allowed the company to spy on drivers from the competing service Lyft, according to the people.

The program was said to identify drivers who worked for both companies and targeted them with cash incentives to shift their allegiance to Uber. The program was allegedly used from 2014 to 2016.

Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber’s incoming CEO, ‘not in this to coast’

‘I have to tell you that I’m scared. I’ve been here at Expedia for so long that I’ve forgotten what life is outside of this ...
Companies
11 days ago

US authorities are already investigating the company on two other fronts: another program nicknamed Greyball that was allegedly used to deceive regulators about its operations; and possible violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, which bans payments of bribes to foreign officials. The Greyball investigation is being overseen by federal prosecutors in San Francisco, while the foreign payment case is being handled out of justice department headquarters in Washington.

Matt Kallman, a spokesman for San Francisco-based Uber, said the firm was co-operating with the investigation, and the Hell program was no longer being used.

Lyft drivers filed a class-action lawsuit against Uber over the Hell program in San Francisco federal court in April. A judge granted Uber’s request to dismiss the case last month, but allowed it to be revised and refiled. News of the New York investigation into Uber’s practices was reported earlier by The Wall Street Journal.

Closely held Uber has been beset by legal and regulatory scrutiny across a range of its practices, contributing to the pressure that ultimately resulted in the resignation of co-founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick in June. Major early-stage investors in Uber rebelled against Kalanick’s leadership after a string of controversies including its treatment of female employees and drivers.

Uber hired Khosrowshahi to take over the helm of the ride-sharing service from this week. Khosrowshahi has said he plans to draft a new set of core values for the company.

Bloomberg

Metro police threat hangs over Uber as rivals rush in to tap UK

The arrival of Taxify signals the start of a potentially bitter battle among global rivals in Uber's largest European market
Business
1 day ago

FBI investigates if Uber used software to interfere with rival Lyft

The WSJ reports that Uber created fake Lyft customer accounts to seek rides, allowing it to track nearby Lyft drivers and journey prices
Companies
2 days ago

Uber withdraws controversial post-ride tracking feature

Touted as a safety feature, consumers claim it is an invasion of privacy, as Uber admits it made a mistake by asking for more information from users
Companies
12 days ago

