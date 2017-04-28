SAA cabin crew union presses pause on strike ahead of long weekend

The South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) said on Friday that it had decided not to proceed yet with a review of an interdict against strike action at South African Airways (SAA).

This has ended the prospect of further delays to domestic and international flights over the long weekend, following disruption to 49 domestic flights and one international flight on Wednesday. The union had been expected to approach the labour court on Friday to appeal a Wednesday interdict ordering a return to work.

Sacca secretary-general Mpho Moikangoa said that following legal consultation, the union decided to go to court next week as this will allow more time and for the matter to be reviewed by a new judge.