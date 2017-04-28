SAA cabin crew union presses pause on strike ahead of long weekend
The South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) said on Friday that it had decided not to proceed yet with a review of an interdict against strike action at South African Airways (SAA).
This has ended the prospect of further delays to domestic and international flights over the long weekend, following disruption to 49 domestic flights and one international flight on Wednesday. The union had been expected to approach the labour court on Friday to appeal a Wednesday interdict ordering a return to work.
Sacca secretary-general Mpho Moikangoa said that following legal consultation, the union decided to go to court next week as this will allow more time and for the matter to be reviewed by a new judge.
The association, which represents about 85% of SAA’s cabin crew, is demanding an increased meal allowance from the airline, but has said that while this is the core issue, its members are also dissatisfied with the managerial approach taken by the carrier towards cabin staff over several years.
SAA had won an interdict against the strike on Wednesday, but the association said it had not been able to put its arguments before the court. SAA said on Wednesday that it was committed to a facilitated process to resolve issues before the interdict against strike action ends on June 23. Moikangoa likewise said the association wanted to continue to engage, but the union and management has already been through conciliation and mediation.
