SAA asks Labour Court to declare strike illegal

The strike follows a notice of industrial action by one of the unions representing its cabin crew members‚ the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca).

The airline was considering how to accommodate passengers affected by the cancellations. SAA said it would provide further updates on what options were available to its customers.

These included combining some of the cancelled flights to minimise the effect of the delayed flights.

Meanwhile, the national carrier argued in the Labour Court for an urgent interdict to block a strike.

SAA filed papers with the Labour Court‚ calling on it to declare the strike cabin crew employees illegal.

Workers had deserted flights‚ calling for an increase to their international travel allowance.

SAA wants the court to make an urgent order that will force workers to return immediately to work‚ saying there was "complete chaos at the airport".

In its papers‚ it requested that the court declare "the strike ... to not be in compliance with Chapter 6 of the Labour Relations Act and therein unprotected".

It also wants the court to issue an order that would restrain Sacca from participating in the unprotected strike or encouraging workers to participate in the strike.

