One man‚ who said he had already checked in and was ready to board‚ was told his flight to Durban had been cancelled.

"I was already through the gate. It’s highly inconvenient‚" he said. "They told me I’ll be on the next flight at 1pm‚ but even that is not guaranteed‚" he said.

"They didn’t even have the decency to let us know or make other plans. People are just sitting around‚" the man said.

Christian Wild‚ a German tourist‚ arrived in Johannesburg on Wednesday morning and was due to fly to Cape Town for a friend’s wedding when he was told his flight had been cancelled.

"I’m waiting for another flight. They said we can take the next one‚ but that’s not certain‚" he said. "We’re already checking if other airlines can’t accommodate us. Otherwise we’ll have to wait‚" he said.

Another man who was meant to fly home to Durban‚ said he was peeved by the "incompetent management" of SAA.

"They’re now telling me they’ll put me up in a hotel and I can only fly tomorrow‚" he said. "How can you not have a plan B in place?" People queuing in frustration to get to the front of the SAA help desk and ticket sales counters were all talking about the inconvenience of the delays.

TMG Digital