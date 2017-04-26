Companies / Transport & Tourism

Labour Court grants SAA interim interdict ordering staff to return to work

26 April 2017 - 15:08 Naledi Shange
The Labour Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday granted South African Airways (SAA) an interim interdict ordering striking cabin crew staff to return to work immediately.

This came after advocate Michael van As told the court that answering papers to SAA’s order had not been received from the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca).

Earlier on Wednesday morning‚ Sacca had indicated it wanted to oppose the urgent application by SAA and would file papers by midday‚ detailing the grounds for its case.

The union missed the deadline.

Cabin crew staff associated to Sacca had abandoned flights on Wednesday morning and embarked on a protest‚ calling for a higher international wage allowance.

The matter will return to the Labour Court by June 23.

SAA asks Labour Court to declare strike illegal

Thirty-two South African Airways flights cancelled, including 28 domestic‚ three regional and one international
