Retrenchment costs cut into OneLogix’s profit

Logistics group OneLogix on Thursday reported single-digit growth in first-half trading profit, partly due to retrenchment costs.

Trading profit in the six months to November was up 8% to R91.5m from the year-earlier period, after incurring a R4.4m one-off charge to cover retrenchment costs. Excluding the retrenchment costs, trading profit would have been R95.9m and in line with top-line growth at 12%.

The small-cap company also reinstated a dividend for the first time since 2015 after successfully acquiring Vision and Cryogas.

CE Ian Lourens said in the statement that the completion of infrastructure developments and improved prospects for the company were behind the decision to reinstate the dividend, which was 8c per share.

"The strategy of mitigating earnings concentration risk, by more evenly spreading earnings reliance across the group’s logistics market segments, is now entrenched," Lourens said.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) edged up 1% to 16.5c from the year-earlier period. Excluding retrenchment costs, headline EPS would have been up 8%.