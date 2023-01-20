Some analysts say equities had been showing too much optimism about an economic improvement
Eskom is not short of coal and has 31.8 days' worth of the fuel stockpiled at its power plants compared to a minimum requirement of 20 days
The Minerals Council SA has condemned a social media campaign calling for an end to coal exports from the Richards Bay Coal Terminal to alleviate Eskom’s load-shedding, describing the agitprop offensive as “devoid of facts and deeply worrying”.
“This campaign is not based on any facts and instead relies on outright fallacious allegations that Eskom’s inability to keep SA adequately supplied with electricity is allegedly because of the country exporting coal,” the Minerals Council said in a statement on Friday. “This is the wrong diagnosis of the challenges Eskom confronts.”..
Minerals Council slams campaign to stop coal exports
