Karooooo expects Asian business to continue growing fastest

Opening up in region boosts group, which has its best quarter yet in terms of new Cartrack subscribers

20 January 2023 - 12:41 Mudiwa Gavaza
Karooooo expects its business in Asia to continue to be its fastest growing, an endorsement of the group’s long-held view that the region could be its main driver of growth. 

The group, valued at R12.7bn on the JSE, is positioning itself as a leading global mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform providing real-time data analytics to the transport and logistics sectors...

