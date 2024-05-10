Powerfleet shifts year-end after MiX Telematics merger
Following the delisting of MiX, Powerfleet took up its own listing on the JSE
10 May 2024 - 17:41
Powerfleet has changed its year-end to March 31 from December 31, the company told investors on Friday, following its recent merger with MiX Telematics.
“The primary purpose of the change is to align the company’s reporting calendar with the April 2 close of its business combination with MiX Telematics and that company’s historical March 31 year-end,” the company said in a note...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.