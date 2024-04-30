The JSE all share ended down 0.5% at 76,076 points, with the top 40 falling 0.66%
These tit-for-tat attacks should be viewed as largely symbolic rather than true escalations in the conflict
The CEF attributes the change to higher international product prices for petrol
Leaders Jacob Zuma and Julius Malema have reconciled in recent times after a breakdown in their relationship
MC Mining says chair Nhlanhla Nene resigned on April 26 and one of its independent nonexecutive directors, Khomotso Mosehla, on April 19
Data due for release also includes the trade balance, electricity generation and credit extension
In the future, mandatory obligations and regulations will become more far-reaching
At the March opening of a Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam, pro-Palestinian protesters set off fireworks and booed Israeli President Isaac Herzog as he arrived
He delivered a statement performance with bat and ball in final of the T20 Challenge
The lodge’s refresh has been updated with a design language that speaks to the needs and desires of the 21st century safari traveller
The recent release of a new mobile game by Tencent has given the share price of both Naspers and Prosus a boost. For more detail, Business Day TV spoke to Business Day's Mudiwa Gavaza.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Tencent’s new mobile game gives Naspers and Prosus a boost
Business Day TV spoke to Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza
The recent release of a new mobile game by Tencent has given the share price of both Naspers and Prosus a boost. For more detail, Business Day TV spoke to Business Day's Mudiwa Gavaza.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.