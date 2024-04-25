Canal+ raises holding in MultiChoice to 41.6%
Earlier this week Imtiaz Patel quit as MultiChoice chair, about three weeks after the group said Patel would remain chair until the Canal+ deal was done
25 April 2024 - 08:09
Canal+ now owns 41.6% of MultiChoice as the French media group continues to buy shares, underlining its intent to take control of Africa’s largest pay TV company.
The company said in a statement on Thursday that it had acquired in on- and off-market transactions, a further 3.37-million MultiChoice shares, and the transactions had been disclosed to SA’s takeover regulation panel...
