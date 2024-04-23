Bryan O’Donovan appointed chief data and analytics officer at Cell C
The mobile provider’s leadership has undergone a shake-up in the past year
23 April 2024 - 11:38
Cell C boss Jorge Mendes has put the latest piece in his ongoing recruitment drive in place with his shake-up of the mobile operator’s leadership, while continuing to poach talent from his former employer.
SA’s fourth largest mobile operator said on Tuesday that Bryan O’Donovan would take on the role of chief data and analytics officer from May...
