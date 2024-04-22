Ellies suspends trade of its stock on the JSE
22 April 2024 - 19:30
Electronics maker Ellies has moved to suspend trade of its shares on the JSE, just weeks after it said it would be going into liquidation after a failed campaign to win over the local renewable energy market.
Attempts to save the business have come to nothing, with the company saying — not unexpectedly — that it is “not in a position to comply on an ongoing basis with the JSE listings requirements”...
