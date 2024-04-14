Canal+ increases stake in MultiChoice to 40%
French media group plans to take control of Africa’s largest pay TV company
14 April 2024 - 19:19
Canal+ now owns 40% of MultiChoice as the French media group continues to aggressively buy shares, underlining its intent to take control of Africa’s largest pay TV company.
The pace at which the French operator is expanding its stake is also an indication that some investors see current prices as a good level at which to exit. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.