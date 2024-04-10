MultiChoice BEE shareholders appear safe if Canal+ deal goes through
10 April 2024 - 05:00
MultiChoice’s block of BEE shareholders under the Phuthuma Nathi scheme appears to be safe if French broadcaster Canal+’s bid to buy the Johannesburg-based pay-TV business proceeds.
Phuthuma’s main asset is its 25% holding of MultiChoice’s SA business, meaning the mandatory offer — which formally began earlier in the week — does not affect them directly, though they would probably prefer things to remain as they are...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.