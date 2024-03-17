Newsmaker
Getting off greylist tough but doable, says Treasury’s Momoniat
But more prosecutions of financial crimes, including state capture, is crucial
17 March 2024 - 06:14
National Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat believes South Africa can meet a 10-month deadline to provide tangible evidence to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) that it is combating money laundering and terrorist financing.
“It's going to be extremely tough, but it's doable”, says Momoniat, whose term at the Treasury has been extended so he can lead the project to get the country off the global financial crime watchdog's dreaded greylist...
