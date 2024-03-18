Bytes shares plunge as more dirty trades by former CEO surface
Group’s value cut by tenth after details of more unauthorised transactions emerge
18 March 2024 - 17:06
Bytes Technology’s value was cut by a tenth on Monday as the group shed more light on improper share trading activity associated with former long-time CEO Neil Murphy.
Details of more unauthorised transactions involving Murphy’s wife have surfaced. ..
