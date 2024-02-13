Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: Behind MultiChoice share price march

Business Day TV speaks to Business Day’s technology correspondent Mudiwa Gavaza

13 February 2024 - 18:32
Picture: Reuters/Esa Alexande
After the takeover bid by Canal+, MultiChoice shares have steadily approached the proposed R105 mark, a sign that investors are confident the deal will go ahead. Business Day TV unpacked these developments in greater detail with Business Day’s technology correspondent Mudiwa Gavaza.

