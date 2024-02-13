WATCH: Behind MultiChoice share price march

After the takeover bid by Canal+, MultiChoice shares have steadily approached the proposed R105 mark, a sign that investors are confident the deal will go ahead. Business Day TV unpacked these developments in greater detail with Business Day’s technology correspondent Mudiwa Gavaza.
