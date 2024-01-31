EOH reports improved second-quarter performance
31 January 2024 - 20:03
Technology group EOH says it expects an improved performance in its second quarter while it navigates a challenging economic environment that has affected IT budgets and investment planning.
In a trading update for the six months to end-January, the group said it expects “the muted GDP growth forecasts and high unemployment rate will continue to make for a challenging trading environment for the foreseeable future”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.