Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Tencent chief says gaming business under threat, catching up in AI

30 January 2024 - 09:20
by Josh Ye
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Tencent chair and CEO Pony Ma. Picture: REUTERS
Tencent chair and CEO Pony Ma. Picture: REUTERS

Hong Kong — Pony Ma, CEO and cofounder of Tencent, says the company’s video games business faces great challenges from competitors but is catching up in artificial intelligence (AI) development.

Ma, speaking at Tencent’s annual meeting in a stadium in Shenzhen on Monday, said the company has been resting on its laurels in gaming while competitors have delivered new hits. Video games account for more than 30% of Tencent’s revenue.

Chinese media outlet Jiemian published parts of Ma’s speech online. A person with direct knowledge of the matter, who declined to be named because they are not permitted to speak to the media, confirmed the contents.

Ma’s speech underscores concerns whether Tencent, the world’s biggest gaming company and the operator of China’s biggest social network WeChat, can defend its status as China’s No 1 tech company at a time marked by intensifying competition and new disruptive technologies.

Tencent did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

“Gaming is our flagship business but in the past year, we have faced significant challenges,” Ma said, “We have found ourselves at a loss, as our competitors continue to produce new products, leaving us feeling having achieved nothing.”

Ma said the new games Tencent has launched had not performed as well as the company had hoped.

His remarks come at a time Chinese game developers miHoYo and NetEase have outshone Tencent with hit titles Genshin Impact and Eggy Party. While Tencent’s past hits such as Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile continue to deliver strong revenue, more recent products are falling short of expectations.

When it comes to AI, Ma said Tencent has caught up. “We can finally follow the pace of the first-tier companies. We don’t count ourselves as the most leading but at least we are not too behind.” 

Ma said Tencent’s focus now should be on integrating its “Hunyuan” AI model into different business scenarios as a way to boost efficiency rather than to quickly turn AI into products.

“In the short term, within the next one or two years, I feel like there will not be a massive, AI-native application yet,” he said.

Another focus of Ma’s speech was on live-streaming e-commerce. Tencent has been trying to make WeChat more like ByteDance’ short video platform Douyin in recent years, which has been making huge revenue from live-streaming e-commerce.

“WeChat is our most robust platform regarding daily user amount and its ecosystem. But it is 12 years of age. Now how we can find new sprouts from the old tree that is WeChat is the big question for us,” Ma said.

Reuters

NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: The Great AI Money Heist of Europe

Banking chaos as accounts are frozen to prevent industrial scale theft
Opinion
6 hours ago

Pentagon plans AI-based program to estimate prices of critical minerals

Effort is part of Washington’s broader efforts to jump-start US production
World
18 hours ago

Italian watchdog says ChatGPT violates privacy rules

Data protection authority says Microsoft-backed OpenAI has 30 days to present defence arguments
World
12 hours ago

Elon Musk’s AI start-up in talks to raise $6bn, FT says

The company has been in talks with family offices in Hong Kong and is targeting sovereign wealth funds in the Middle East, the FT reports
Companies
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
ArcelorMittal opens door to saving thousands of ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
More than 3,000 arrested in Telkom ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Cash Crusaders faces sword after franchisee revolt
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Supplier seeks to stop Tongaat Hulett sale
Companies / Land & Agriculture
5.
Sars order will hit global expansion of most JSE ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Elon Musk’s AI start-up in talks to raise $6bn, FT says

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

PayPal CEO turns to AI-driven products in bid to boost growth

Companies / Financial Services

Embrace new technologies or go under, say global CEOs

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.