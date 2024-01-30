Tencent chief says gaming business under threat, catching up in AI

Hong Kong — Pony Ma, CEO and cofounder of Tencent, says the company’s video games business faces great challenges from competitors but is catching up in artificial intelligence (AI) development.
Ma, speaking at Tencent’s annual meeting in a stadium in Shenzhen on Monday, said the company has been resting on its laurels in gaming while competitors have delivered new hits. Video games account for more than 30% of Tencent’s revenue.
Chinese media outlet Jiemian published parts of Ma’s speech online. A person with direct knowledge of the matter, who declined to be named because they are not permitted to speak to the media, confirmed the contents.
Ma’s speech underscores concerns whether Tencent, the world’s biggest gaming company and the operator of China’s biggest social network WeChat, can defend its status as China’s No 1 tech company at a time marked by intensifying competition and new disruptive technologies.
Tencent did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.
“Gaming is our flagship business but in the past year, we have faced significant challenges,” Ma said, “We have found ourselves at a loss, as our competitors continue to produce new products, leaving us feeling having achieved nothing.”
Ma said the new games Tencent has launched had not performed as well as the company had hoped.
His remarks come at a time Chinese game developers miHoYo and NetEase have outshone Tencent with hit titles Genshin Impact and Eggy Party. While Tencent’s past hits such as Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile continue to deliver strong revenue, more recent products are falling short of expectations.
When it comes to AI, Ma said Tencent has caught up. “We can finally follow the pace of the first-tier companies. We don’t count ourselves as the most leading but at least we are not too behind.”
Ma said Tencent’s focus now should be on integrating its “Hunyuan” AI model into different business scenarios as a way to boost efficiency rather than to quickly turn AI into products.
“In the short term, within the next one or two years, I feel like there will not be a massive, AI-native application yet,” he said.
Another focus of Ma’s speech was on live-streaming e-commerce. Tencent has been trying to make WeChat more like ByteDance’ short video platform Douyin in recent years, which has been making huge revenue from live-streaming e-commerce.
“WeChat is our most robust platform regarding daily user amount and its ecosystem. But it is 12 years of age. Now how we can find new sprouts from the old tree that is WeChat is the big question for us,” Ma said.
Tencent chief says gaming business under threat, catching up in AI
Hong Kong — Pony Ma, CEO and cofounder of Tencent, says the company’s video games business faces great challenges from competitors but is catching up in artificial intelligence (AI) development.
Ma, speaking at Tencent’s annual meeting in a stadium in Shenzhen on Monday, said the company has been resting on its laurels in gaming while competitors have delivered new hits. Video games account for more than 30% of Tencent’s revenue.
Chinese media outlet Jiemian published parts of Ma’s speech online. A person with direct knowledge of the matter, who declined to be named because they are not permitted to speak to the media, confirmed the contents.
Ma’s speech underscores concerns whether Tencent, the world’s biggest gaming company and the operator of China’s biggest social network WeChat, can defend its status as China’s No 1 tech company at a time marked by intensifying competition and new disruptive technologies.
Tencent did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.
“Gaming is our flagship business but in the past year, we have faced significant challenges,” Ma said, “We have found ourselves at a loss, as our competitors continue to produce new products, leaving us feeling having achieved nothing.”
Ma said the new games Tencent has launched had not performed as well as the company had hoped.
His remarks come at a time Chinese game developers miHoYo and NetEase have outshone Tencent with hit titles Genshin Impact and Eggy Party. While Tencent’s past hits such as Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile continue to deliver strong revenue, more recent products are falling short of expectations.
When it comes to AI, Ma said Tencent has caught up. “We can finally follow the pace of the first-tier companies. We don’t count ourselves as the most leading but at least we are not too behind.”
Ma said Tencent’s focus now should be on integrating its “Hunyuan” AI model into different business scenarios as a way to boost efficiency rather than to quickly turn AI into products.
“In the short term, within the next one or two years, I feel like there will not be a massive, AI-native application yet,” he said.
Another focus of Ma’s speech was on live-streaming e-commerce. Tencent has been trying to make WeChat more like ByteDance’ short video platform Douyin in recent years, which has been making huge revenue from live-streaming e-commerce.
“WeChat is our most robust platform regarding daily user amount and its ecosystem. But it is 12 years of age. Now how we can find new sprouts from the old tree that is WeChat is the big question for us,” Ma said.
Reuters
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: The Great AI Money Heist of Europe
Pentagon plans AI-based program to estimate prices of critical minerals
Italian watchdog says ChatGPT violates privacy rules
Elon Musk’s AI start-up in talks to raise $6bn, FT says
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Elon Musk’s AI start-up in talks to raise $6bn, FT says
PayPal CEO turns to AI-driven products in bid to boost growth
Embrace new technologies or go under, say global CEOs
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.