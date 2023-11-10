Q&A: Uber Eats travels beyond food delivery
Nakampe Molewa, GM of Uber Eats for Sub-Saharan Africa, sheds light on last-mile delivery
10 November 2023 - 05:00
Uber is betting on electric vehicles, launching a refreshed package delivery service that uses electric scooters. The company, which has been operating in SA for a decade, says this is part of its global ambition to be carbon neutral by 2040.
Nakampe Molewa, GM of Uber Eats for Sub-Saharan Africa, explains the business’s shift to become a logistics operator, open to third-party businesses, beyond its core in food delivery. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.