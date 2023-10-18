EOH begins search for new group CEO and CFO
The roles and key performance measures of the two positions have changed as various legacy issues have been resolved, the company says
18 October 2023 - 09:46
EOH group CEO Stephen Van Coller has extended his five-year contract at the technology group by six months, while an interim CFO has been appointed to take over from November.
Van Coller, who took over at the helm in September 2018, is now set to leave the company at the end of March 2024 and retire from the board, while Megan Pydigadu has resigned as CFO and will be replaced by Marialet Greeff, the current group executive for treasury, tax and regulatory finance, on an interim basis...
