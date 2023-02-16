The electricity crisis is forcing Reits to spend millions helping shops, offices and factories avert business disruptions
A good week. I survived Saturday’s league tennis match in temperatures that neared 40°. The team got scorched by Parow, but the King and I extended our unbeaten record in the doubles.
I’m also delighted to report only petty damage by the ravaging urban baboon troop to the Hasenfuss household. On Sunday afternoon a juvenile male crept into my office while I was deep in concentration with Investors Monthly copy. He made off with the last four blocks of Top Deck chocolate, but received a swift blow with a pillow on his way out. Out on the deck he grinned mockingly at me, then scurried up the pillar and onto the roof. ..
MARC HASENFUSS: Hot stuff as EOH scores a steamy win for punters
EOH’s rights issue was oversubscribed by existing shareholders, while Reinet could yet puff its way to glory
