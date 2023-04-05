Rand weakens in line with emerging-market currencies, heading below R18 to the dollar
The institution is streamlining and upgrading to meet challenges in new global context and to guard against political excesses
SA has courted criticism from the US and its allies for refusing to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and holding the naval exercise with several Russian and Chinese vessels
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Technology group is now ‘a normal business’, says CEO Stephen van Coller
The daily liquidity surplus in the monetary system will rise to its long-term target of R100bn
Investors may look to emerging markets to achieve real returns on their investments
Taipei says a Chinese aircraft carrier group was near island ahead of President Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting in California
Three-time champion gets set to make his 30th start in the tournament
Who needs cyborg soldiers if you already have millions of wheeled, programmable conveyances roaming the planet?
EOH is now a normal business, according to the tech services firm’s CEO, Stephen van Coller. For several years, the company has been dogged by corruption scandals, unprofitable legacy contracts, inefficient corporate structures, huge debt burdens and an inefficient capital structure. But Van Coller says that following the group’s successful R600m capital raise, EOH can now get back to business and focus on its growth-efficiency-talent strategy. To unpack this in more detail, Business Day TV spoke to Van Coller.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: EOH now a normal business, says CEO Stephen van Coller
Business Day TV speaks to EOH CEO Stephen van Coller
EOH is now a normal business, according to the tech services firm’s CEO, Stephen van Coller. For several years, the company has been dogged by corruption scandals, unprofitable legacy contracts, inefficient corporate structures, huge debt burdens and an inefficient capital structure. But Van Coller says that following the group’s successful R600m capital raise, EOH can now get back to business and focus on its growth-efficiency-talent strategy. To unpack this in more detail, Business Day TV spoke to Van Coller.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
WATCH: Why more companies are listing on A2X
WATCH | How small business can navigate the digital era
WATCH: There’s a lot on the line for Telkom
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.