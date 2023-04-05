Companies / Telecoms & Technology

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: EOH now a normal business, says CEO Stephen van Coller

Business Day TV speaks to EOH CEO Stephen van Coller

05 April 2023 - 20:26
EOH CEO Stephen van Coller. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
EOH CEO Stephen van Coller. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

EOH is now a normal business, according to the tech services firm’s CEO, Stephen van Coller. For several years, the company has been dogged by corruption scandals, unprofitable legacy contracts, inefficient corporate structures, huge debt burdens and an inefficient capital structure. But Van Coller says that following the group’s successful R600m capital raise, EOH can now get back to business and focus on its growth-efficiency-talent strategy. To unpack this in more detail, Business Day TV spoke to Van Coller.

