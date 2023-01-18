Etion to delist from the JSE on February 7

Prices in December rose at the slowest pace since May last year, but analysts caution that volatility remains elevated
Critics of Transnet appear to be heralded, while those parties with a more sober approach seem to be relegated to the margins
Hundreds of specialist nursing posts are vacant due to conditions attached to government's updated skills list
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
It is not clear if this could scupper the deal or change the price, as Hunters far outsells Strongbow in SA
The Altron FinTech Household Resilience Index for the third quarter of 2022 has recovered to its pre-pandemic levels
Respondents to SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry survey say power tariff increases and persistent load-shedding are likely to aggravate the situation
Data suggests American consumers are starting to feel the pinch of the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes
Cape all-rounder gives his team another victory over MI
‘Wakanda Forever’ and ‘Ant-Man’ sequels allowed into cinemas for the first time in nearly four years
Technology group Etion will delist from the JSE on February 7 as it nears completion of its plan to unlock value for shareholders.
In 2021, the company indicated it was looking to sell its remaining businesses and was delisting from the JSE’s AltX while winding up the group in its 2023 year. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Etion to delist from the JSE on February 7
Technology group Etion will delist from the JSE on February 7 as it nears completion of its plan to unlock value for shareholders.
In 2021, the company indicated it was looking to sell its remaining businesses and was delisting from the JSE’s AltX while winding up the group in its 2023 year. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.