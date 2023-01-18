Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Etion to delist from the JSE on February 7

18 January 2023 - 20:08 Mudiwa Gavaza

Technology group Etion will delist from the JSE on February 7 as it nears completion of its plan to unlock value for shareholders.   

In 2021, the company indicated it was looking to sell its remaining businesses and was delisting from the JSE’s AltX while winding up the group in its 2023 year. ..

