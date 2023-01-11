Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Dimension Data bosses charged over sale of The Campus

11 January 2023 - 20:19 Mudiwa Gavaza

Dimension Data (Didata), one of the country’s tech pioneers that survived the dot-com bubble, has taken steps to formally charge former executives whom it says broke the law when they oversaw the sale of the company’s sprawling head office.

The court action could result in the transaction having to be reversed...

