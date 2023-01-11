Dimension Data bosses charged over sale of The Campus

Investors remain upbeat before Thursday’s US CPI report, buoyed by December’s positive jobs report
A coalition of opposition parties would be a better bet than one of the ANC and its minions
GrainSA wants Eskom to reduce load-shedding in irrigated areas until the end of February when the growing season ends, while AgriSA is meeting the Department of Agriculture to discuss the matter
The governing party wants to prioritise investment in big infrastructure projects, but economist says the resolutions are nothing new
Legal proceedings against actions of former executives could see deal reversed
BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index improves for the first time in 7 months, but clearing house warns 2023 is unlikely to be much different to last year
Moody’s says the industry is focusing increasingly on so-called secondary perils, such as convective storms and wildfires
Church Commissioners, who manage its £10bn investment portfolio, will use the money 'to address past wrongs'
Joburg Super Kings overcome a poor start to conquer Durban's Super Giants
Electrification is seen as a challenge for Suzuki’s Indian unit Maruti which wants New Delhi to incentivise all cleaner technologies, including hybrid and ethanol
Dimension Data (Didata), one of the country’s tech pioneers that survived the dot-com bubble, has taken steps to formally charge former executives whom it says broke the law when they oversaw the sale of the company’s sprawling head office.
The court action could result in the transaction having to be reversed...
