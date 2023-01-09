Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST | SA’s largest black-owned advertising agency celebrates a decade in the market

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mzamo Xala, CEO of Avatar Agency Group.

09 January 2023 - 13:49 Mudiwa Gavaza
Mzamo Xala, CEO Avatar Agency Group. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mzamo Xala, CEO Avatar Agency Group. Picture: SUPPLIED

As the year begins, we look back at the decade-long history of SA’s largest black-owned advertising agency.

With offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban, Avatar is said to be the largest black-owned agency in SA. The company’s clients include the SA Revenue Service, Edgars, H&M, Telkom, Nokia, and Johnson & Johnson.

As the business completed its first decade at the end of 2022, Xala details how it has evolved over time, saying it is now a R100m a year enterprise. 

He also details his own career in the industry and the changes seen over that time. 

Xala explains some of the policy changes that have helped to improve the industry and the trends likely to shape the next decade of growth for advertising. 

Topics of discussion include: the size and scope of Avatar’s business; the state of advertising in SA post the pandemic; the growth of the digital economy and its impact on advertising; what it means to own and operate an agency in the current environment; challenges faced by creative businesses; and an outlook for the industry.

