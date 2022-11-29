Rules may force MTN Ghana to switch off a quarter of SIM cards

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Coalitions enforce co-operation for the good of society and represent democracy at work
The official opposition will not enter into government with parties such as the EFF that do not share its ‘core principles’
Coalitions are fragile in that they are not defined by a legislative process that can provide the kind of stability coalitions need
The group plans to deliver net profit upwards of R2.5bn in 2025 while CEO Kennedy Bungane says a 'pre-IPO' might be on the cards for mid-2023
Sustained load-shedding is cited as one of the stumbling blocks for economic growth and positive investor sentiment
Sign-ups were averaging more than 2-million per day in the past seven days since November 16, new owner says in a tweet
Beijing is accelerating its nuclear expansion
Binotto ends a 28-year stint with Ferrari, including serving as team principal of the F1 team since 2019
The latest Trafic's cabin can be turned into into a mobile office, with enough space for a laptop and an A4-size swivel stand
MTN’s Ghana operation may have to deactivate about a quarter of SIM cards on its network to comply with a directive from that country’s regulators on biometric registration.
Ghana’s National Communications Authority said on Tuesday operators such as MTN will have to deactivate those SIM cards that have completed the first stage of a registration process, which ties these to a national identification card. The offending SIMs have not completed the second phase of this process that concerns biometric capture.
MTN has in recent years been making an effort to comply with regulations in its various operating countries to avoid skirmishes and possible fines that it and pay-TV operator MultiChoice had to deal with in places such as Nigeria.
The group infamously faced a $5bn fine in Nigeria over SIM registrations in 2015.
In Ghana, MTN has about 22.1-million subscribers that have completed the first stage registration, with 16.4-million having completed the biometric capture. That leaves 5.7-million customers at risk of deactivation on December 1 as part of the directive.
MTN said it is committed to the registration exercise to help minimise fraud and to build an accurate customer database.
The prospect of the cutting off of customers in Nigeria caused a sell-off in MTN shares earlier in the year. The Nigeria Communications Commission said that all operators are required to restrict outgoing calls of subscribers whose SIMs are not yet linked with its national identity number, which is similar to SA’s ID system. The 2015 incident also hammered MTN’s share price.
The market appeared unfazed by the Ghana news, with the share price marginally positive at R135.95.
MTN Ghana is also further facing regulatory pressure after the government instructed it to implement a 1.5% levy on mobile money transfers from May 1.
As mobile money has grown, regulators have started devising ways to control or tax transactions on these platforms.
Rival Vodacom is feeling the effects of such moves in Tanzania, while MTN highlighted in May that it is dealing with new mobile-money taxes being implemented in Benin and Cameroon.
gavazam@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Rules may force MTN Ghana to switch off a quarter of SIM cards
The offending cards have not completed the second phase of a process that concerns biometric capture
MTN’s Ghana operation may have to deactivate about a quarter of SIM cards on its network to comply with a directive from that country’s regulators on biometric registration.
Ghana’s National Communications Authority said on Tuesday operators such as MTN will have to deactivate those SIM cards that have completed the first stage of a registration process, which ties these to a national identification card. The offending SIMs have not completed the second phase of this process that concerns biometric capture.
MTN has in recent years been making an effort to comply with regulations in its various operating countries to avoid skirmishes and possible fines that it and pay-TV operator MultiChoice had to deal with in places such as Nigeria.
The group infamously faced a $5bn fine in Nigeria over SIM registrations in 2015.
In Ghana, MTN has about 22.1-million subscribers that have completed the first stage registration, with 16.4-million having completed the biometric capture. That leaves 5.7-million customers at risk of deactivation on December 1 as part of the directive.
MTN said it is committed to the registration exercise to help minimise fraud and to build an accurate customer database.
The prospect of the cutting off of customers in Nigeria caused a sell-off in MTN shares earlier in the year. The Nigeria Communications Commission said that all operators are required to restrict outgoing calls of subscribers whose SIMs are not yet linked with its national identity number, which is similar to SA’s ID system. The 2015 incident also hammered MTN’s share price.
The market appeared unfazed by the Ghana news, with the share price marginally positive at R135.95.
MTN Ghana is also further facing regulatory pressure after the government instructed it to implement a 1.5% levy on mobile money transfers from May 1.
As mobile money has grown, regulators have started devising ways to control or tax transactions on these platforms.
Rival Vodacom is feeling the effects of such moves in Tanzania, while MTN highlighted in May that it is dealing with new mobile-money taxes being implemented in Benin and Cameroon.
gavazam@businesslive.co.za
Telkom’s share price sinks after gloomy forecast
MTN looking at fixed wireless after walking away from Telkom deal
MTN’s fintech customer base booms as new investment inches closer
Central bank wobble reins in MTN Nigeria
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
MTN feeling the pinch from regulation of fintech
Pick of the Month: MTN’s ambition has huge potential
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.