Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Weak rand obliterates record subscriber growth for MiX Telematix

Fleet management and vehicle-tracking company reports an interim loss despite active users of its platform rising to almost 1-million

BL Premium
27 October 2022 - 15:17 Mudiwa Gavaza

Fleet management and vehicle-tracking company MiX Telematics reported an interim loss on Thursday, as a weaker rand obliterated record growth in subscribers.

The JSE- and New York Stock Exchange-listed group swung to a loss per share 0.4c in the six months to end-September, compared with earnings per share of 13c in the previous comparable period...

