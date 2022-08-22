Join the discussion on digital transformation in finance

A higher US dollar has also prompted renewed selling
Rising interest rates, record high inflation, a volatile exchange rate and lacklustre economic growth are just a few of the factors forcing SA businesses to make difficult decisions regarding resource allocation and cash flow planning.
In these volatile economic times, the strategic role of the CFO has never been more important and complex.
Digital transformation remains imperative for any business that wants to remain top of mind for their customers. With more consumers living on their phones and online, business leaders should be looking for methods that create innovative and profitable business opportunities to enhance agility, speed and data-driven decisions, while designing a business that’s future-fit.
Join Alishia Seckam on September 6 from 9am–10am (CAT) as she speaks to SA business leaders, CFOs and executives on the importance of digital transformation in the office of the CFO: the SA perspective. The speakers will be talking about resilience through uncertainty and how they plan to position themselves and their businesses for future growth through greater automation and digitalisation.
About the speakers:
