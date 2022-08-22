×

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Join the discussion on digital transformation in finance

Alishia Seckam will host a panel discussion with SA business leaders, CFOs and executives on September 6 from 9am–10am

22 August 2022 - 15:01
Sponsored
Picture: 123RF/ISMAGILOV
Picture: 123RF/ISMAGILOV

Rising interest rates, record high inflation, a volatile exchange rate and lacklustre economic growth are just a few of the factors forcing SA businesses to make difficult decisions regarding resource allocation and cash flow planning.

In these volatile economic times, the strategic role of the CFO has never been more important and complex.

Digital transformation remains imperative for any business that wants to remain top of mind for their customers. With more consumers living on their phones and online, business leaders should be looking for methods that create innovative and profitable business opportunities to enhance agility, speed and data-driven decisions, while designing a business that’s future-fit. 

Join Alishia Seckam on September 6 from 9am–10am (CAT) as she speaks to SA business leaders, CFOs and executives on the importance of digital transformation in the office of the CFO: the SA perspective. The speakers will be talking about resilience through uncertainty and how they plan to position themselves and their businesses for future growth through greater automation and digitalisation.

Register here to join the online conversation >>>

About the speakers:

  • Vincent Motholo is an experienced CFO of the University of Cape Town and chair of the SA Institute of Chartered Accountants. He leverages professional exposure, career progression and knowledge building gained over a 15-year profession, marked by substantial development and success. His interests are in the fields of finance, governance, strategy and innovation.
  • Named CFO of the year, Public Sector CFO of the Year and in 2021 Transformation and Empowerment award recipient, auditor-general of SA’s head of audit Bongi Ngoma is passionate about transforming people, especially the youth of this country. 
  • With 30 years of experience and having worked as financial director and MD in multiple blue-chip companies both locally and globally, Rowan de Klerk is a business leader and entrepreneur who is experienced across financial and business strategy; sales & marketing; operations; systems design and implementation; management and board reporting; coaching and mentoring; investment appraisal; M&A activity and exit planning. De Klerk is particularly passionate about inspiring and coaching other leaders and entrepreneurs.
  • As head of Africa operations at Kolleno, Sipha Ndawonde’s background has been in management consulting and finance. He acquired leadership experience as a business leader and as an entrepreneur, working across numerous industries including technology, energy, manufacturing and financial services. After completing his MBA at Oxford, Ndawonde returned to SA to fulfil his vision of using technology to help African businesses accelerate their growth and global competitiveness.

Click here to register for the webinar >>>

Visit the Kolleno website for more information.

This article was paid for by Kolleno. 

