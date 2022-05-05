Altron share price slumps after earnings warning

Altron shares slumped almost 5% on Thursday after the company forecast that full-year earnings will plunge by as much as three-quarters on impairments and the exclusion of Bytes UK’s results.

The stock ended the day at R8.70, down 4.81% after the company reported group headline earnings per share (Heps) for the year ended February are expected to be between 32c and 42c, down 69%-77%...