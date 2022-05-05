Altron share price slumps after earnings warning
05 May 2022 - 13:48
UPDATED 05 May 2022 - 19:35
Altron shares slumped almost 5% on Thursday after the company forecast that full-year earnings will plunge by as much as three-quarters on impairments and the exclusion of Bytes UK’s results.
The stock ended the day at R8.70, down 4.81% after the company reported group headline earnings per share (Heps) for the year ended February are expected to be between 32c and 42c, down 69%-77%...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now