Remgro’s CIVH assures ISPs that Vodacom deal won’t affect open access
Proposed R13bn merger with Vodacom fibre business will increase asset base for service providers, CIVH CEO says
03 May 2022 - 17:47
Remgro’s Community Investment Ventures Holdings (CIVH) moved allay fears raised by SA internet service providers (ISPs), saying the R13bn merger of its fibre business with Vodacom’s won’t change or affect its open-access business model.
CIVH CEO Raymond Ndlovu said a big reason for the tie-up with Vodacom is to push the building of fibre throughout the country, noting that SA lagged behind other countries in its rollout of fibre, which connects homes, businesses, network masts and towers, as well as data centres, and various other applications. ..
