Icasa surpasses R8bn netted in ongoing spectrum auction The amount received for the sale of the licences for the government-controlled airwaves has already surpassed its initial target

SA’s long-awaited radio frequency spectrum auction, has netted the country’s telecoms regulator over R8bn so far, while bringing it ever closer to what is hoped to be a world of cheaper internet access and technology backed economic growth.

The Independent Telecommunication Authority of SA (Icasa) said late on Friday the auction of the spectrum — the government-controlled airwaves that are licensed to mobile phone companies — had already surpassed its initial target. ..