GUGU LOURIE: Female telco bosses good enough to look after purse but not to lead Industry has seen impressive growth yet the gender gap in leadership remain significant

The telecom industry has seen impressive growth with increased connectivity and easier access to financial and digital services, yet the gender gap in leadership has remained significant. Could it be that SA’s telecom’s boards, led by male chairpersons, have no faith in women to lead?

Gender equality is no longer a nice-to-have policy but a business imperative to achieve greater heights...