Telkom punished for delay in listing Swiftnet over war uncertainty

Telkom has pushed back the listing of its masts and towers business because of uncertainty in global financial markets after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine shocked equity markets.

“Given the recent global events, current market conditions and the impact on the capital markets, the board has resolved to postpone the separate listing of Swiftnet on the JSE,” said Telkom in a note to shareholders...