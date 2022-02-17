Etion in talks to sell another business unit
Technology group advises shareholders it plans to dispose of ‘one or all of its subsidiaries’
17 February 2022 - 19:57
Technology group Etion, which reported a more than 12-fold jump in half-year earnings in December, told investors in Thursday that it is in talks to sell off another of its business units.
Listed on the JSE’s AltX stock market for small and growth companies, Etion offers digital and cybersecurity services, mostly for banks, insurance companies, governments and businesses...
