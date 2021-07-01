Companies / Telecoms & Technology

News Leader

WATCH: How Etion’s turnaround efforts have paid off

Etion CEO Richard Wills talks to Business Day TV about how the firm’s turnaround strategy is paying off

01 July 2021 - 07:25 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/TEOH CHIN LEONG
Picture: 123RF/TEOH CHIN LEONG

JSE-listed tech firm Etion has returned to profit after it initiated a turnaround strategy that focused on revenue generation and cost containment.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Etion CEO Richard Wills for more detail.

Specialist tech group Etion returns to profitability after portfolio shake-up

Headline earnings per share were 9.2c in the year to end-March, compared with a headline loss of 0.87c previously
Companies
14 hours ago

Altron beefs up its cybersecurity business with Etion’s Lawtrust

Lawtrust, bought for R245m, had become one of Etion’s biggest earners in recent years
Companies
2 months ago

Elvin de Kock steps down as Etion CEO

De Kock will leave the company at the end of May but will remain on Etion’s board as a nonexecutive director
Companies
4 months ago

Former Etion CEO joins Zutari

Teddy Daka is to join Zutari, which is an off-shoot of Australia-based engineering firm Aurecon
Companies
4 months ago

Etion looks further afield for business as SA’s outlook remains muted

The group sees global demand for products of design and manufacturing unit Create
Companies
7 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Pick n Pay faces tough questions at annual meeting
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
SA property market is oversaturated, says RMH
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Most investees are recovering, says Remgro
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Transnet issues may see Exxaro lose out on ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Rio Tinto declares force majeure at violence-hit ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.