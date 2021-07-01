News Leader
WATCH: How Etion’s turnaround efforts have paid off
Etion CEO Richard Wills talks to Business Day TV about how the firm’s turnaround strategy is paying off
01 July 2021 - 07:25
JSE-listed tech firm Etion has returned to profit after it initiated a turnaround strategy that focused on revenue generation and cost containment.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Etion CEO Richard Wills for more detail.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.