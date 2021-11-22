Companies / Telecoms & Technology E-commerce performance gives Prosus a boost Portfolio helped to lift income almost a third in the six months to end-September B L Premium

Prosus, Naspers’s global internet arm, says revenue rose almost a third in its half-year to end-September, boosted by a strong performance from its e-commerce unit.

Group revenue, measured on an economic-interest basis, grew 31% to $16.6bn (R260.6bn), to end-September, with the group’s e-commerce segment revenue accelerating 60% to $4.2bn...