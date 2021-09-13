Companies / Telecoms & Technology Naspers extends losses amid lingering fears over Chinese rules Group slips 1.6% more in early trade on Monday amid reports of impending break-up of Alipay B L Premium

The Naspers stable extended losses on Monday morning, with Asian tech stocks including Tencent under pressure amid reports Chinese regulators are looking to split up Alipay.

The Financial Times reported that Beijing wants create a separate app for the fintech giant’s highly profitable loans business, adding to jitters in the market about the profits of major listed firms there...