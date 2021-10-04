Companies / Telecoms & Technology Prosus joins Ula’s $87m funding round The start-up in Indonesia is a wholesale e-commerce marketplace that uses technology to connect buyers and sellers in retail B L Premium

Prosus has taken part in a R1.3bn funding round for an e-commerce platform in Indonesia. It is part of SA’s biggest company by market value’s strategy to bet on start-up companies it deems to have long-term growth potential.

Ula, an e-commerce marketplace in Indonesia, said it had raised $87m (R1.305bn) in a series B funding round co-led by Prosus’s venture capital arm, Chinese internet giant Tencent and US investment firm B-Capital...