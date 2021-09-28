Naspers weighs mandatory jabs for SA staff

Naspers is considering making Covid-19 vaccines mandatory for SA staff after the country’s largest medical scheme administrator took the step earlier in September.

Africa’s largest company by market value is mulling the decision to enable employees to travel safely, Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa, head of Naspers SA, told the Nation Brand Forum on Tuesday.

Discovery, which is involved in the country’s vaccine rollout, will make inoculations compulsory for all staff from the start of 2022.

“We are watching Discovery and seeing what they are doing because we would like to have something similar,” Mahanyele-Dabengwa said.

Naspers has a cross-shareholding with Amsterdam-based Prosus, which houses the bulk of the e-commerce giant’s international internet assets.

