MTN Nigeria expects subscriber base to pick up in fourth quarter Group ramps up SIM registrations and forecasts return to growth in the final quarter of 2021

MTN Nigeria, the largest unit of MTN Group, expects the decline in the overall subscriber base to bottom out and return to growth in the final quarter of 2021 as it ramps up SIM registrations and activation infrastructure in line with new regulations.

In a trading update on Friday, the unit said mobile subscribers declined 7.5-million to 67.5-million in the nine months to end-September, affected by the regulatory restrictions on new SIM sales and activations. However, active data users were up 2.5-million to 33.2-million...