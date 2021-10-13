Icasa and Telkom butt heads on spectrum expiry
The licensing regime is becoming anticompetitive under the guise of pandemic relief, says regulator
13 October 2021 - 11:37
UPDATED 13 October 2021 - 22:41
SA’s telecoms regulator says it will fight Telkom’s court bid to block the expiry in November of the temporary spectrum allocation, as the duo butt heads over the radio waves that executives say are crucial to brightening the country’s business-friendly credentials.
In 2020, the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) assigned temporary additional radio frequency spectrum to the main mobile operators to cope with a surge in data traffic as the pandemic-induced lockdown restrictions cut off employees from workplaces, students from classrooms and public representatives from citizens...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now