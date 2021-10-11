Temporary spectrum necessary for as long as national state of disaster stays, Vodacom says
Communications minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the regulator is assessing whether halting the temporary spectrum will interrupt service
11 October 2021 - 19:25
Mobile operator Vodacom says it has already paid R150m to the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) in license fees for temporary spectrum.
Discussions between the government, SA’s telecoms regulator and mobile operators about the possible extension of the term of temporary spectrum beyond November have come to naught. Telecommunications companies are continuing to lobby for an extension. ..
