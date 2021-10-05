State sets five-month target for digital migration
The much delayed move from analogue comes nearly a decade after the initial deadline
05 October 2021 - 20:27
The government has set itself a five-month target to complete the move from analogue to digital television, a process that has been hampered by delays and unmet deadlines for a decade.
The government began the migration to digital across households in the Free State, where it has made the most progress. But, given the pressure to complete the process, it has chosen to compress the project and move from a provincial migration to a national programme. The completion date is expected to be January 2022, two months before President Cyril Ramaphosa’s revised March 2022 deadline. ..
