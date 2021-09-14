Net1 gets fourth-quarter bump from easing Covid-19 restrictions

Financial services and technology group Net1 UEPS says it saw an encouraging pick up in activity in its fourth quarter ending June as SA’s Covid-19 restrictions eased, but that followed a tough year.

Revenue declined 9% to $130.8m (R1.85bn) in the year to end-June, falling almost a fifth in rand terms, with the group saying Covid-19 had a limited effect in its fourth quarter when it returned to profit...