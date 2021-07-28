Edtech start-up becomes SA’s first billion-dollar unicorn
Online education business Go1 will use the funds to create new partnerships for content and resources and expand its edtech product offerings
28 July 2021 - 19:58
SA-founded online education business Go1 has become the first start-up in SA to reach a $1bn (R14.8bn) valuation, earning it the coveted “unicorn” status reserved for start-ups with a valuation of more than $1bn.
This week Go1, a corporate education content hub for on-demand training and resources, announced it had raised $200m (just under R3bn) in a series D funding round, valuing the company at more than $1bn. ..
